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Bombshell Evidence Shows FDA Knew Of Vax Reactions Since Last October
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40 views • July 17, 2021
Watch this one frame by frame, pause between frames to allow enough time to read otherwise you may miss something. Further confirmation that all this COIVD and jab stuff is all part of an agenda . . . an agenda to get rid of us the people.
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