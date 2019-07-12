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The 3-Ring CIRCUS of BRITISH POLITICS ... 🤣😡🤔
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13 views • July 12, 2019
Streamed live 10th July 2019
Jeremy Corbyn announces that he and the British Labour Party will ignore the WILL of the PEOPLE & the WILL of the Labour Party Membership and will now actively campaign to REMAIN in the EU and lobby for a 2nd Referendum.
Tory Leadership candidate & arch-REMAINER, Jeremy K'Hunt, says he wants Britain OUT of the EU by 31st October ... a blatant LIE!! Whilst the other Tory Leadership contender, Bullingdon Club member Boris Johnson, continues to make it up as he goes along due to not having any real capability for coherent thought!
Then there's 5G ... unless you're too distracted by the 3-Ring CIRCUS?
Link to information on 5G talks; https://twitter.com/IanRCrane
Jeremy Corbyn announces that he and the British Labour Party will ignore the WILL of the PEOPLE & the WILL of the Labour Party Membership and will now actively campaign to REMAIN in the EU and lobby for a 2nd Referendum.
Tory Leadership candidate & arch-REMAINER, Jeremy K'Hunt, says he wants Britain OUT of the EU by 31st October ... a blatant LIE!! Whilst the other Tory Leadership contender, Bullingdon Club member Boris Johnson, continues to make it up as he goes along due to not having any real capability for coherent thought!
Then there's 5G ... unless you're too distracted by the 3-Ring CIRCUS?
Link to information on 5G talks; https://twitter.com/IanRCrane
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