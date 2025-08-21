BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NAZISM ALIVE IN EUROPE – George Galloway, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
1
104 views • 1 day ago

NAZISM ALIVE IN EUROPE – George Galloway

👉 The British politician pointed out the clear echoes of Ustashe collaborators in Croatia and Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalions today.

According to Galloway, Nazism continues to control the streets of Ukraine, while Western media, including the BBC and The Guardian, deny its existence or deceive the public about the true nature of the conflict.

💬 "When in truth, Zelensky's room for maneuver is so heavily circumscribed because of the immense military power inside the Ukrainian state of the Azov and the other fascist battalions. If Zelensky is murdered, he will not be murdered by the Russians. He will be murdered by Ukrainian Nazis," Galloway stressed.

