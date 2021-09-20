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Shattered Paradigm: Civil War within the Illumin@ti - Criminals in Crisis [29.05.2021]
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101 views • September 20, 2021
'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep. It is crucial that we do not let our guard down, even when we achieve some victories. While our enemies have been struck with confusion and are in a state of derision, we must continue to sound the trumpet and break our people out of this perpetual sleep paralysis because we know the enemy will replenish their ranks, reorganize and regroup. Ultimately, it’s the Most High who is exposing the unfruitful deeds of darkness and to His we give all praises!
We are praying for you all. Thank you for your support and may the Most High bless you!'
Bible Narrator: Alexander Scourby
11,918 views May 29, 2021
Shattered Paradigm
37.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6MGbsnm1gCk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
--
Source:
Shattered Paradigm
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/?wix-vod-video-id=e6472f387fe447a58ecd5c4e9721d3a7&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-jwrai9rj
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
We are praying for you all. Thank you for your support and may the Most High bless you!'
Bible Narrator: Alexander Scourby
11,918 views May 29, 2021
Shattered Paradigm
37.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6MGbsnm1gCk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
--
Source:
Shattered Paradigm
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/?wix-vod-video-id=e6472f387fe447a58ecd5c4e9721d3a7&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-jwrai9rj
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
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