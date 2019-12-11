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AA-36 Regina Imburgia Discuss Fluoridation And Her Activism.
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4 views • December 11, 2019
Regina Imburgia is our guest today in the Anomic Age today to discuss fluoridation, implications of the new fluoride studies, and her activism. We will also get into how everyone can get involved in stopping fluoridation in their own communities.
Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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