Metaphysical Aspectes of Opiod Addiction and Dark Beings - Chasity Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/09/12/metaphysical-aspects-of-opiod-addiction/





Chasity Munoz discusses her challenges overcoming Suboxone Addiction. Chasity takes us through the mental, physical and spiritual challenges associated with Suboxone Addiction and Withdrawals. She shares the methods which have kept her off the opiod. Chasity also discusses the spiritual components related to opiod addiction.





In Part 2 Chasity does a deep dive on Opiod Addictions, Intrusive Voices, Shadow Beings in the periphery of her vision and much more.



