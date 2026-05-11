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US Rep. Thomas Massie says the hantavirus panic is an IQ test for people who remember past outbreaks.
“This is an IQ test and it may just be a memory test.”
“Do you remember monkeypox? Do you remember bird flu?”
“Do you remember every time they’ve tried to bring back the COVID lockdowns?”
“The laptop class longs for the days when they could just sit at home and order their crap on Amazon…”
“We don’t need to go back to that.”
“That was a complete failure, the whole response to COVID.”
“Don't let them bring it back.”
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Source - The Jimmy Dore Show
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