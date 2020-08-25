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Elizabeth Warren's 11 Progressive Commandments - Rebutted!
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What does it mean to be a progressive? Elizabeth Warren answered that question recently by outlining her 11 tenets of progressivism. Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, goes through these commandments one-by one and reveals the sophistry, anti-thought and economic ignorance contained within.
Article: http://www.nationaljournal.com/politics/elizabeth-warren-s-11-commandments-of-progressivism-20140718
- "We believe that Wall Street needs stronger rules and tougher enforcement, and we're willing to fight for it."
- "We believe in science, and that means that we have a responsibility to protect this Earth."
- "We believe that the Internet shouldn't be rigged to benefit big corporations, and that means real net neutrality."
- "We believe that no one should work full-time and still live in poverty, and that means raising the minimum wage."
- "We believe that fast-food workers deserve a livable wage, and that means that when they take to the picket line, we are proud to fight alongside them."
- "We believe that students are entitled to get an education without being crushed by debt."
- "We believe that after a lifetime of work, people are entitled to retire with dignity, and that means protecting Social Security, Medicare, and pensions."
- "We believe—I can't believe I have to say this in 2014—we believe in equal pay for equal work."
- "We believe that equal means equal, and that's true in marriage, it's true in the workplace, it's true in all of America."
- "We believe that immigration has made this country strong and vibrant, and that means reform."
- "And we believe that corporations are not people, that women have a right to their bodies. We will overturn Hobby Lobby and we will fight for it. We will fight for it!"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-controversy-over-elizabeth-warrens-claimed-native-american-heritage/2012/09/27/d0b7f568-08a5-11e2-a10c-fa5a255a9258_blog.html
http://legalinsurrection.com/2012/09/cherokee-genealogist-to-elizabeth-warren-your-native-american-issue-has-not-been-put-to-rest/
http://www.breitbart.com/Big-Government/2014/04/17/Elizabeth-Warren-Repeats-Her-False-Claims-of-Native-American-Ancestry-in-New-Book
http://dollarvigilante.com/blog/2013/3/26/dont-bother-raising-the-minimum-wage.html
http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/04/23/sec.porn/
What does it mean to be a progressive? Elizabeth Warren answered that question recently by outlining her 11 tenets of progressivism. Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, goes through these commandments one-by one and reveals the sophistry, anti-thought and economic ignorance contained within.
Article: http://www.nationaljournal.com/politics/elizabeth-warren-s-11-commandments-of-progressivism-20140718
- "We believe that Wall Street needs stronger rules and tougher enforcement, and we're willing to fight for it."
- "We believe in science, and that means that we have a responsibility to protect this Earth."
- "We believe that the Internet shouldn't be rigged to benefit big corporations, and that means real net neutrality."
- "We believe that no one should work full-time and still live in poverty, and that means raising the minimum wage."
- "We believe that fast-food workers deserve a livable wage, and that means that when they take to the picket line, we are proud to fight alongside them."
- "We believe that students are entitled to get an education without being crushed by debt."
- "We believe that after a lifetime of work, people are entitled to retire with dignity, and that means protecting Social Security, Medicare, and pensions."
- "We believe—I can't believe I have to say this in 2014—we believe in equal pay for equal work."
- "We believe that equal means equal, and that's true in marriage, it's true in the workplace, it's true in all of America."
- "We believe that immigration has made this country strong and vibrant, and that means reform."
- "And we believe that corporations are not people, that women have a right to their bodies. We will overturn Hobby Lobby and we will fight for it. We will fight for it!"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-controversy-over-elizabeth-warrens-claimed-native-american-heritage/2012/09/27/d0b7f568-08a5-11e2-a10c-fa5a255a9258_blog.html
http://legalinsurrection.com/2012/09/cherokee-genealogist-to-elizabeth-warren-your-native-american-issue-has-not-been-put-to-rest/
http://www.breitbart.com/Big-Government/2014/04/17/Elizabeth-Warren-Repeats-Her-False-Claims-of-Native-American-Ancestry-in-New-Book
http://dollarvigilante.com/blog/2013/3/26/dont-bother-raising-the-minimum-wage.html
http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/04/23/sec.porn/
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