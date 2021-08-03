9-11 The Myth and The Reality (2007) - David Ray Griffin

This is David's newest and finest DVD. Just as many consider The New Pearl Harbor to be the best of the 9/11 books, 9/11 - The Myth and the Reality is already considered by many to be the best 9/11 Truth DVD available. This lecture was videotaped with six cameras at two locations: March 30, 2006, at Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, and the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on April 3. Griffin's stellar talk is generously illustrated with many graphics and video clips. The talk opened thus: Although I am a philosopher of religion and theologian, I have spent most of my time during the past three years on 9/11---studying it, writing about it, and speaking about it. In this lecture, I will try to make clear why I believe this issue worthy of so much time and energy. I will do this in terms of the distinction between myth and reality. Griffin continues: Given the role the official account of 9/11 has played and continues to play, the most important question before our country today is whether this account…is a myth in the pejorative sense--that is, whether it is simply false. Griffin then outlines and detailed nine of the many myths in the official story of the 9/11 attacks that are demonstrably false. He concludes: The official story of 9/11, serving as a national religious Myth, has been used to justify two wars, which have caused many tens of thousands of deaths; to start a more general war on Islam, in which Muslims are considered guilty until proven innocent; to annul and violate civil rights; and to increase our military spending, which was already greater than that of the rest of the world combined, by hundreds of billions of dollars, partly so that weapons can be put into space.