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Clinton on KimmeI - Aliens? "They are our neighbors" (reverse speech) (5/8/14)
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68 views • October 23, 2021
Bill Clinton on Jimmy Kimmel being interviewed about Aliens
Fwd: Well I didn't and then I- there's also Area 51.
Rev: Know we slipped there. It was costly. If they out it then they'd know.
Fwd: and, but there are no aliens there. So then I,
Rev: They are our neighbors. There is an alio on earth though. Deny it.
Fwd: Yeah. (Kimmel: You would?) I would. So I think, look, what do we know
Rev: Warn your widow. So it gets out. So what. (Kimmel) Hide.
Jimmy Kimmel:
Fwd: Oh, you're trying to give me a hint that there are aliens
Rev: Lair all earth. Let my hybrid Nairfs bring war.
Bill Clinton:
Fwd: No, I'm trying to tell you I don't know
Rev: Warn "one eye" loves ?ganowzna? War
Fwd: that, uh, it's not like Independence Day
Rev: yeah it's the Nairf - they make the Amalantrah - Bait them
[Aliester Crowley - The Amalantrah Working - "Lam"]
Jimmy Kimmel:
Fwd: Now we have friendly aliens.
Rev: It's the way of your Nairf. Afraid he whine, will.
Bill Clinton:
Fwd: and maybe the only way to unite this incressively(sp) divided world of ours. They're out there - we better
Rev: Heard as they birth Horus. Trouble! Good have this deal this ark
Fwd: by a space invader. That's the whole theory of Independence Day
Rev: Whenever your Earth falls. Feather it up, and this the up-sell.
Those are the highlights.
Syfy Channel's Ben Hansen from "Fact or Faked" analyzes former President Bill Clinton's interview on Jimmy Kimmel on April 2, 2014.
Body Language Analysis here: https://youtu.be/THRIigM5iI8
Syfy Channel's Ben Hansen from "Fact or Faked" analyzes former President Bill Clinton's interview on Jimmy Kimmel on April 2, 2014. Kimmel asked Clinton questions about his efforts to look into UFO files. Did Clinton find anything in the files? Did he know more than he was telling? Would he tell the public if he knew we had been visited? Hansen uses non-verbal communication techniques to give a systematic breakdown of the entire interview segment on the UFO/alien subject. If you watch to the end, you may be surprised at what is discovered.
Fwd: Well I didn't and then I- there's also Area 51.
Rev: Know we slipped there. It was costly. If they out it then they'd know.
Fwd: and, but there are no aliens there. So then I,
Rev: They are our neighbors. There is an alio on earth though. Deny it.
Fwd: Yeah. (Kimmel: You would?) I would. So I think, look, what do we know
Rev: Warn your widow. So it gets out. So what. (Kimmel) Hide.
Jimmy Kimmel:
Fwd: Oh, you're trying to give me a hint that there are aliens
Rev: Lair all earth. Let my hybrid Nairfs bring war.
Bill Clinton:
Fwd: No, I'm trying to tell you I don't know
Rev: Warn "one eye" loves ?ganowzna? War
Fwd: that, uh, it's not like Independence Day
Rev: yeah it's the Nairf - they make the Amalantrah - Bait them
[Aliester Crowley - The Amalantrah Working - "Lam"]
Jimmy Kimmel:
Fwd: Now we have friendly aliens.
Rev: It's the way of your Nairf. Afraid he whine, will.
Bill Clinton:
Fwd: and maybe the only way to unite this incressively(sp) divided world of ours. They're out there - we better
Rev: Heard as they birth Horus. Trouble! Good have this deal this ark
Fwd: by a space invader. That's the whole theory of Independence Day
Rev: Whenever your Earth falls. Feather it up, and this the up-sell.
Those are the highlights.
Syfy Channel's Ben Hansen from "Fact or Faked" analyzes former President Bill Clinton's interview on Jimmy Kimmel on April 2, 2014.
Body Language Analysis here: https://youtu.be/THRIigM5iI8
Syfy Channel's Ben Hansen from "Fact or Faked" analyzes former President Bill Clinton's interview on Jimmy Kimmel on April 2, 2014. Kimmel asked Clinton questions about his efforts to look into UFO files. Did Clinton find anything in the files? Did he know more than he was telling? Would he tell the public if he knew we had been visited? Hansen uses non-verbal communication techniques to give a systematic breakdown of the entire interview segment on the UFO/alien subject. If you watch to the end, you may be surprised at what is discovered.
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