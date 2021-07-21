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Old 1930's Cartoon Detailing How To Take Over The World
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847 views • July 21, 2021
https://regia-marinho.medium.com/how-to-take-over-the-world-real-or-fake-cartoon-1ffeb1ba6b10
“How To Take Over The World” 1930.
1: Introduce weaponized influenza.
2: Flood newspapers and radio with death.
3: Shut down shops and churches.
4: Use law enforcement to stifle dissent.
5: Parade the sick and the dead.
6: Insert a “VACCINE” to sterilize the workshy and euthanize the old.
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“How To Take Over The World” 1930.
1: Introduce weaponized influenza.
2: Flood newspapers and radio with death.
3: Shut down shops and churches.
4: Use law enforcement to stifle dissent.
5: Parade the sick and the dead.
6: Insert a “VACCINE” to sterilize the workshy and euthanize the old.
Fakeologist Admin: https://fakeotube.com/channel/Fakeologist
Satellite phones: https://sat123.com/blazing
Donate https://tinyurl.com/blazingpresfunds
CONNECT TO BLAZING PRESS http://myurls.co/blazingpress
Coffee Shout out https://tinyurl.com/blazingpresscoffeeshoutout
Our social media app https://social.blazingpress.com/feed
Rumble notifications https://rumble.com/user/BlazingPress
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/trumpetnews
Sign up for Text Alerts - text code word Trumpet to 555888
Our telegram feed http://www.t.me/trumpetnews1
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