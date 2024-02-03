Create New Account
The 7 Thunders Of Revelation 10:4
The Final Witness
NEVER has the 7 Thunders been Revealed as The Greatest False Witness

Proclaimed He Had Them Revealed to Him !!

False Witness Rg Stair Had Numerous False Revelations

Including The ACTUAL Coming of JESUS The CHRIST

Within 6 Months of His Death Caused by The Ordering of The Pope of Rome !!!

WOW, Rg Stair has been Dead Now Almost 3 Years and Jesus Christ Has Not Come as Rg Said !!! MAYBE This YEAR Rg Pops out of The Grave as

Denny LIARVEE has Proclaimed at the Suprise Feast of Trumpets 2024 !!

NO, Rg Stair will Remain in Hell for another 1000 years

till the Final Judgment !!!


