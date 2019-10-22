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What is the greenhouse effect? | Global Ideas
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14 views • October 22, 2019
From droughts to monsoons and extreme weather patterns, climate change may be easy to see and feel, but the issues surrounding it are often far more complex. Global Ideas has come up with a series of films and infographics to answer some of the most pressing problems and explain certain climate concepts and solutions. This time we take a look at what the greenhouse effect is and how it leads to increasing temperatures. We look forward to a lively discussion with you.
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