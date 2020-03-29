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The Mark Is Here!
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79 views • March 29, 2020
"The Mark of the Beast is Here!" is a chilling look at how RFID microchips, CCTV surveillance and social credit systems are being used in countries like China and Kenya to control the population, and how this is one step away from the global implementation of the (666) Mark of the Beast prophecy featured in The Book of Revelation.
China's shocking human rights abuses under the Chinese Communist Party and the massive scale of corruption in Kenya give a window into how Christians and anyone who chooses to refuse the Mark of the Beast and its precursors will be treated.
Are you willing to take a stand for the truth?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons
(reuse allowed)
Quotes from X-infotech brochure:
https://www.x-infotech.com/wp-content...)
Microchipped hands and inserting microchip. (Fair Use)
https://www.news.com.au/technology/ga...
Huduma Card: (Fair Use) https://dtbk.dtbafrica.com/about-dtb/...
We are X Infotech video: (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSiDt...
Kenyatta footage: (Fair Use) NEW IDS FOR KENYANS AND FOREIGNERS IN KENYA
- Kenya News Alerts TV. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbw-m...
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
(Public Domain).
Post Election Violence: (Fair Use) Originally from [2008
Photo/irinnews.org]
https://www.irinnews.org/report/76587...
(Also used in - Citizen TV 2018.
https://citizentv.co.ke/news/post-ele...)
Lisu Church in Fugong (福贡), Yunnan Province, China. Author Gerard
Willemsen.
(CC By 2.5). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Ki...
Rwanda Genocide Memorial (CC BY 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/configm...
Mr Cheerful. (CC BY 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/lachlan...
Seagate's Clean room. (CC By 2.0).
https://www.flickr.com/photos/scoblei...
X-Infotech Brochure. (Fair Use)
https://www.x-infotech.com/wp-content...
Man annoyed at computer. (CC by 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/lachlan...
Homeless man. (CC by 3.0).
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Chinese men reading public newspaper (CC by 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vancouv...
The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Anonymous - Operation Big Brother 3.0 Worldwide Protest 12/08/2012 by
xen0nymous Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China Behavior Rating System V/S Sweden Microchip implants | Must watch
technology by What's Trending Now Creative Commons Attribution license
(reuse allowed)
Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship | Foreign Correspondent
by ABC News Australia (FAIR USE)
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado
by Evildea Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Follow God's Footprints | Gospel Movie "Come Out of the Bible" | Enter
Into the New Jerusalem by Eastern Lightening Creative Commons
Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Deal With the Devil: How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by
corbettreport Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Falun Gong Demonstration: A demonstration of torture to stop said
torture by Brendam Themes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Cupcake - Starving by Dragging Our Heels YouTube Creative Commons (reuse
allowed)
February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria by TK
Young YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu YouTube Creative Commons
(reuse allowed)
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea YouTube Creative
Commons (reuse allowed)
Ancient Chinese Exercise-Falun Gong by Truth Media YouTube Creative
Commons (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg YouTube Creative Commons
(reuse allowed)
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
China's shocking human rights abuses under the Chinese Communist Party and the massive scale of corruption in Kenya give a window into how Christians and anyone who chooses to refuse the Mark of the Beast and its precursors will be treated.
Are you willing to take a stand for the truth?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons
(reuse allowed)
Quotes from X-infotech brochure:
https://www.x-infotech.com/wp-content...)
Microchipped hands and inserting microchip. (Fair Use)
https://www.news.com.au/technology/ga...
Huduma Card: (Fair Use) https://dtbk.dtbafrica.com/about-dtb/...
We are X Infotech video: (Fair Use)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSiDt...
Kenyatta footage: (Fair Use) NEW IDS FOR KENYANS AND FOREIGNERS IN KENYA
- Kenya News Alerts TV. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbw-m...
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
(Public Domain).
Post Election Violence: (Fair Use) Originally from [2008
Photo/irinnews.org]
https://www.irinnews.org/report/76587...
(Also used in - Citizen TV 2018.
https://citizentv.co.ke/news/post-ele...)
Lisu Church in Fugong (福贡), Yunnan Province, China. Author Gerard
Willemsen.
(CC By 2.5). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Ki...
Rwanda Genocide Memorial (CC BY 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/configm...
Mr Cheerful. (CC BY 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/lachlan...
Seagate's Clean room. (CC By 2.0).
https://www.flickr.com/photos/scoblei...
X-Infotech Brochure. (Fair Use)
https://www.x-infotech.com/wp-content...
Man annoyed at computer. (CC by 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/lachlan...
Homeless man. (CC by 3.0).
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Chinese men reading public newspaper (CC by 2.0)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vancouv...
The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Anonymous - Operation Big Brother 3.0 Worldwide Protest 12/08/2012 by
xen0nymous Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China Behavior Rating System V/S Sweden Microchip implants | Must watch
technology by What's Trending Now Creative Commons Attribution license
(reuse allowed)
Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship | Foreign Correspondent
by ABC News Australia (FAIR USE)
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado
by Evildea Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Follow God's Footprints | Gospel Movie "Come Out of the Bible" | Enter
Into the New Jerusalem by Eastern Lightening Creative Commons
Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Deal With the Devil: How the Global Elite Re-colonized China by
corbettreport Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Falun Gong Demonstration: A demonstration of torture to stop said
torture by Brendam Themes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Cupcake - Starving by Dragging Our Heels YouTube Creative Commons (reuse
allowed)
February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria by TK
Young YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Chinese Military Parade Hell March by Thuy Tu YouTube Creative Commons
(reuse allowed)
Falun Gong, filmoj, kaj angla instruado by Evildea YouTube Creative
Commons (reuse allowed)
Ancient Chinese Exercise-Falun Gong by Truth Media YouTube Creative
Commons (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg YouTube Creative Commons
(reuse allowed)
Caption author (Dutch)
Bernice l
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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