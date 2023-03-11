14- FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live - The Rage of the Star Gods - 3-5-23

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Brother David Carrico and I will continue our study of little discussed catastrophism and biblical cosmology, aka flat earth. Join us as we peel back a few more layers of this long forgotten truth of past cosmic events, recorded all over this earth! Part 2 of this series.Airing this Sunday, March 5th at 8pm CST 9pm EST
FOJC Radio YouTube channel: Underground Church
www.fojcradio.com or more directly their love gifts page:
https://www.fojcradio.com/love-gifts/
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To offer love gifts for sister Traci, please send directly to her through her Venmo account https://www.venmo.com/u/Traci-Vinet or ko-fi @ ko-fi.com/hewalkswithuseverywhere
The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.
FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio
" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "
Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com
or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "
RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/
Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios
Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are on Air LIVE ** for Remnant Gathering
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.
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• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUv...
• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple
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CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone -812-836-2288
Email - [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Followers of Jesus Christ Radio - FOJC Radio
https://rumble.com/c/c-704825