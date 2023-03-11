14- FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live - The Rage of the Star Gods - 3-5-23

Brother David Carrico and I will continue our study of little discussed catastrophism and biblical cosmology, aka flat earth. Join us as we peel back a few more layers of this long forgotten truth of past cosmic events, recorded all over this earth! Part 2 of this series.Airing this Sunday, March 5th at 8pm CST 9pm EST

FOJC Radio YouTube channel: Underground Church





www.fojcradio.com or more directly their love gifts page:

https://www.fojcradio.com/love-gifts/

___________________________________________________________________________





To offer love gifts for sister Traci, please send directly to her through her Venmo account https://www.venmo.com/u/Traci-Vinet or ko-fi @ ko-fi.com/hewalkswithuseverywhere





The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.

FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "

Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com

or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "

RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/





Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are on Air LIVE ** for Remnant Gathering

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.

• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ov..

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUv...

• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo..





To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.

“NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-re..





CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]





Shared from and subscribe to:

Followers of Jesus Christ Radio - FOJC Radio

https://rumble.com/c/c-704825



