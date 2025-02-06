BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rivers - Freeloader
Steven Broome
Steven Broome
26 views • 2 months ago

Freeloader by The Rivers (Music Video)


The video is edited from Kansas City Confidential (1952) which is in the public domain. In 1080p HD.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kansas_City_Confidential

Directed by Phil Karlson

Cinematography by George E. Diskat


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Song produced by Steven Broome


More info on the songs and videos here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/

music videofreeloaderthe riverskansas city confidential
