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CONSERVATIVES LABELED 'WHITE SUPREMACISTS' IN BIDEN'S JOINT ADDRESS
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Lauren Chen of https://blazetv.com/lauren joins The Alex Jones Show to break down Biden's latest attack on his political opposition by attempting to label anyone on the right as 'white supremacists' and 'domestic terrorists' guilty of insurrection.
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