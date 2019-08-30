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Justin Trudeau CHARGED CRIMINALLY!
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4146 views • August 30, 2019
Jihadi Justin Trudeau the CRIME-Minister of Canada has been successfully charged in an Ottawa Courthouse. Justin Trudeau has done nothing except destroy Canada, so much so in fact that we are looking at a three-decade recovery period after he is gone.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police regrettably have been instructed BY HIM not to arrest HIM and they listen. Fortunately we have some very brave citizens out there including Norman Traversey seat who has risked his life to ensure that these charges were filed. This is the interview with that man.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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The Royal Canadian Mounted Police regrettably have been instructed BY HIM not to arrest HIM and they listen. Fortunately we have some very brave citizens out there including Norman Traversey seat who has risked his life to ensure that these charges were filed. This is the interview with that man.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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