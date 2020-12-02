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"New World Order" At Stake in 2020, Marxist Black Lives Matter Founder Says
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81 views • December 02, 2020
Trained Marxist and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, a supporter of cop-killing communist terrorist "Assata Shakur," admitted in an interview that the "New World Order" was at stake in the 2020 election. This video also proves that BLM's founders are Marxists, that they are collaborating with murderous dictators overseas, and that they are communicating with demonic spirits posing as "ancestors."
#BlackLivesMatter #NewWorldOrder
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#BlackLivesMatter #NewWorldOrder
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