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Bernie triples down on his pro-Castro comments and adds praise for China
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7 views • February 25, 2020
News | February 24, 2020
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DUMAS
Democratic presidential front-runner and self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) refused to back down from his praise of late communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro on Monday night, saying, "truth is truth," and adding some kind words for the "achievements" of Chinese communist rulers.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/bernie-triples-down-on-his-pro-castro-comments-and-adds-praise-for-china
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BRECK
DUMAS
Democratic presidential front-runner and self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) refused to back down from his praise of late communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro on Monday night, saying, "truth is truth," and adding some kind words for the "achievements" of Chinese communist rulers.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/bernie-triples-down-on-his-pro-castro-comments-and-adds-praise-for-china
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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