The Man Who Talks to Bees and Saves them from Colony Collapse

In this amazing episode we meet the man who cured colony collapse disorder which has been plaguing bee populations. We also learn about Shungite which is amazing. We find out if it is true that a bumble bee is able to fly due to a cymatic vibration making it lighter than air! Amazing!

As I say, There Is No Lie In Nature, and our guest is in tune with the truth provided by the perfection of the natural world - and bees. Maybe we should sing - "If I could talk to the animals and learn their languages"....

Episode 240 - August 2020

