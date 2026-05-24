THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: The Faithfulness Of God In Every Dispensation-MAY 24 2026

The faithfulness of God is one of the great golden threads that runs unbroken from Genesis to Revelation. Man changes, nations rise and fall, kings make promises they cannot keep, and generations pass away like grass in the field, but God remains exactly who He said He is. When Adam fell, God was faithful. When Noah stood alone in a wicked world, God was faithful. When Abraham looked for a city whose builder and maker is God, God was faithful. When Israel wandered, rebelled, murmured, sinned, and went into captivity, God was still faithful. His compassions failed not then, and they do not fail now. My message for this Memorial Day Sunday Service is "The Faithfulness Of God In Every Dispensation". “It is of the LORD'S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22,23 (KJB) That is why Jeremiah could look out over the ruins of Jerusalem and still say, “great is thy faithfulness.” He was not speaking from a place of ease, comfort, or outward victory; he was standing in the ashes of judgment and declaring that God had not changed. The faithfulness of God is not proven only when the sun is shining, the bills are paid, and the blessings are obvious. It is proven in the furnace, in the wilderness, in the storm, and at the graveside. From the garden to the cross, from the empty tomb to the coming kingdom, God has never failed His word, never forgotten His people, and never once been late in keeping His promises.