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CDC Shake-up -- Did Teachers Unions "Write" CDC Guidelines on Schools?
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10 views • June 02, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/cdc-shake-up/
CDC SHAKE-UP
Two top officials at the CDC have, without warning, rapidly exited the agency. Both Anne Schuchat and Nancy Messonnier have announced their departure from the troubled agency taking heat from a new Senate investigation, a teacher’s union scandal and continued botched, unscientific public health guidance throughout their Covid response.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
CDC SHAKE-UP
Two top officials at the CDC have, without warning, rapidly exited the agency. Both Anne Schuchat and Nancy Messonnier have announced their departure from the troubled agency taking heat from a new Senate investigation, a teacher’s union scandal and continued botched, unscientific public health guidance throughout their Covid response.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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