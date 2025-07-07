As Russian forces advanced north of Chasov Yar, reconnaissance units from the Sever-V Brigade discovered a concealed Ukrainian mortar position hidden among residential houses.

Further surveillance revealed a temporary deployment point for the mortar crew and a nearby ammunition depot, disguised inside an outbuilding.

Russian artillery immediately struck the target, completely destroying the mortar position, ammunition stockpile, and the enemy’s temporary base in one precise blow.

Lavrov: Russia Has No Intention of Attacking or Occupying Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Hungary’s Magyar Nemzet, dismissed Western narratives suggesting that Russia poses a threat to European nations.

Lavrov made it clear that Moscow has no plans to attack or occupy any European country. He criticized the ongoing efforts in the West to implant the notion of a “Russian threat” into the public consciousness, calling it deliberate fearmongering.

Russia Outlines Terms for Ending Conflict with Ukraine

⬇️Recognition of New Realities

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has outlined Moscow’s key demands for any future peace agreement with Ukraine. In an interview with Hungarian outlet Magyar Nemzet, Lavrov stressed that lasting peace is only possible if the core causes of the conflict are addressed.

⬇️Among Russia’s non-negotiable conditions:

➡️Formal recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson as part of the Russian Federation. These regions, now partially under Russian control, must be acknowledged internationally as Russian territory.

➡️Rejection of Ukraine’s NATO ambitions. Moscow insists that Ukraine must return to its formerly declared neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status—principles laid out in its 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty and reaffirmed in its 1991 declaration of independence.

➡️Guarantees for the rights of Russian-speaking populations. Lavrov pointed to the systematic eradication of Russian language, culture, Orthodox Christianity, and media since the 2014 Western-backed coup as a major concern.

⬇️Security and Sovereignty Demands

Lavrov emphasized the need for a broader security architecture that excludes NATO expansion eastward. He reiterated that Russia views the alliance’s encroachment—and Ukraine’s integration into its military infrastructure—as direct threats to national security.

⬇️Sanctions, Legal Retractions, and Asset Return

Russia is also demanding:

➡️The complete lifting of all Western sanctions.

➡️Withdrawal of legal claims against the Russian state.

➡️The return of frozen Russian assets seized in Western jurisdictions—actions Moscow deems unlawful.

⬇️Demilitarization and Denazification

The treaty, Lavrov added, must also include binding provisions for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, echoing longstanding Russian accusations that Kiev’s political and military structures harbor ultranationalist and anti-Russian elements.

⬇️Legally Binding Outcome

All these points, Lavrov stressed, must be enshrined in a legally binding international agreement. Ukraine, he said, must return to the foundations of its own sovereignty—rejecting foreign military blocs and respecting the historical and cultural rights of its Russian population.