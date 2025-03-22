BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk’s AI supercomputer training center is in Memphis, TN
Puretrauma357
1907 followers
Follow
1 month ago

Elon Musk’s AI supercomputer training center is in Memphis, TN He confesses in this interview that ‘maybe our new god will come from Memphis’ since Memphis was also the epicenter of Ancient Egypt and the mystery school religions.

He then goes on to laugh demonically…these are the type of people surrounding President-elect Trump and he is now seemingly his right hand man.

Elon said that demons are being summoned by AI. They are purposely summoning demons at these AI training centers. It’s all fallen alien technology and knowledge. (Everyone should avoid AI!)

We are in the last days, this is the end time religion that the elite are all in on…transhumanism / new age doctrine.

It’s all tied to the digital ID, the jab, the nano tech….it’s about uploading human consciousness into AI, DNA ascension, and living forever to be like god.

Don’t believe it? Just listen to what they say. Jared Kushner, Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates etc.

Keywords
trainingtnelon musksai supercomputercenter is in memphis
