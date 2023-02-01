https://gettr.com/post/p26xi647863
2023.01.31 The CCP is rushing madly to the end with delusion. Taiwan’s crisis should be dissolved within the island.
中共带着妄想在作死的路上狂奔. 台湾的危机应从内部解除.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.