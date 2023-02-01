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https://gettr.com/post/p26xi647863
2023.01.31 The CCP is rushing madly to the end with delusion. Taiwan’s crisis should be dissolved within the island.
中共带着妄想在作死的路上狂奔. 台湾的危机应从内部解除.