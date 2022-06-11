Wicked Rome Never Died...

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Video clips used for educational purposes only. Sources as follows:Is Catholic Church New Roman Empire? - https://youtu.be/SXel4veXg-Q
The Three City-State World Empire - https://youtu.be/mKGtMXizPa4
London 2000 Years Of History Part 1 & 2 - https://youtu.be/f-hOIyvgYg4
THE SECRET CITY OF LONDON - https://youtu.be/LrObZ_HZZUc
VATICAN CITY EXPLAINED - https://youtu.be/OPHRIjI3hXs
What We Weren’t Taught About Washington DC - https://youtu.be/cOLKoxTStwM
Where America Is Fighting Terrorism - https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/map-shows-places-world-where-us-military-operates-180970997/