Is The FDA & Corporatism Starving America's Babies?

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
The baby formula crisis is yet another disaster that must result from government & giant corporations working hand-in-hand. So-called "government regulations," which include massive subsidies and protectionism, must be replaced free markets and open competition. Otherwise Americans should not be surprised to keep getting more of the same outcomes.