Wagner captured 70% of Bakhmut while training the bravest auxiliary troops

The Head of PMC Wagner Group said that it has control of about 70% of Bakhmut. In anticipation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to launch a major offensive, Yevgeny Prigozhin plans to recruit some 30,000 recruits and train Russian future fighters, the bravest and most trained. On the other hand, Ukraine is having problems replenishing its ranks of soldiers and military equipment.

