Wagner captured 70% of Bakhmut while training the bravest auxiliary troops

The Head of PMC Wagner Group said that it has control of about 70% of Bakhmut. In anticipation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to launch a major offensive, Yevgeny Prigozhin plans to recruit some 30,000 recruits and train Russian future fighters, the bravest and most trained. On the other hand, Ukraine is having problems replenishing its ranks of soldiers and military equipment.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.