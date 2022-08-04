The Difference Between Bipolar 1 and 2

Did you know that there are SEVERAL types of bipolar disorder?

Sara Schley, the author of BrainStorm: From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum shines a light on this matter.

According to Sara, there’s more to bipolar disorder than what you think!

Bipolar disorder is more of an umbrella term, Sara shares. ❗

And the sad reality is that a lot of people with bipolar disorder can be MISDIAGNOSED because their symptoms don’t match the usual symptoms doctors refer to when making their diagnosis. 😥

Unfortunately, when this oversight happens, the patient is put into more danger, as they may get prescribed with the wrong drugs and send them further into a more dangerous spiral. 🆘

Leave a ‘❤️’ if you support people dealing with bipolar disorder.