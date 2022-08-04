The Difference Between Bipolar 1 and 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that there are SEVERAL types of bipolar disorder?
Sara Schley, the author of BrainStorm: From Broken to Blessed on the Bipolar Spectrum shines a light on this matter.
According to Sara, there’s more to bipolar disorder than what you think!
Bipolar disorder is more of an umbrella term, Sara shares. ❗
And the sad reality is that a lot of people with bipolar disorder can be MISDIAGNOSED because their symptoms don’t match the usual symptoms doctors refer to when making their diagnosis. 😥
Unfortunately, when this oversight happens, the patient is put into more danger, as they may get prescribed with the wrong drugs and send them further into a more dangerous spiral. 🆘
Leave a ‘❤️’ if you support people dealing with bipolar disorder.