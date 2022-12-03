Lying Media - The Dishonest Press - Diamond Garcia - Fake News

Matthew 7:8

“For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”





James 1:5

“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”





Mathew 10:16

“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”





Proverbs 1:5

“A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels:”