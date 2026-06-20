I CAN'T STOP FIGHTING WARS FOR JEWS

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...Wise men say
That the war must end
Butt I can't stop fighting these wars for Jews
Can I go?
And why did I rush in...
...if I can't stop, these forever wars for Jews?
…Like the Jordan flows
Into the Dead Sea
Bibi surely knows
Smotrich will have to see
...Shake my hand
Sign my MOU...
But I can't help it if Bibi bombs Beiruit
...Just like Hormuz flows
Slowly to Oman
Watch as the world goes
Into fire, out of the pan!
...Shake my hand
Sign my MOU...
But I can't help funding these wars for Jews...
...no I can't stop, but please don't close Hormuz.
Yeah I can't stop them,
But I'm begging...
...please don't close Hormuz...!