I CAN'T STOP FIGHTING WARS FOR JEWS

...Wise men say

That the war must end

Butt I can't stop fighting these wars for Jews

Can I go?

And why did I rush in...

...if I can't stop, these forever wars for Jews?





…Like the Jordan flows

Into the Dead Sea

Bibi surely knows

Smotrich will have to see





...Shake my hand

Sign my MOU...

But I can't help it if Bibi bombs Beiruit





...Just like Hormuz flows

Slowly to Oman

Watch as the world goes

Into fire, out of the pan!





...Shake my hand

Sign my MOU...

But I can't help funding these wars for Jews...

...no I can't stop, but please don't close Hormuz.





Yeah I can't stop them,

But I'm begging...

...please don't close Hormuz...!



