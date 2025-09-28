BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It's sabotage
wolfburg
wolfburg
5 followers
60 views • 1 day ago
A high-octane rock track with distorted guitar power chords, MCA’s driving, fuzzed-out bass riff as the anchor, and explosive, dynamic live drums, Ad-Rock’s shouted punk-inspired vocals cut through, amplified by aggressive turntable scratching and hip-hop phrasing, Relentless, raw, and electrifying


(Verse 1) I can't stand it, I know you planned it This Watergate, a scheme you hatched I see through your smoke, your mirrors cracked Your crystal ball, it ain't so clear (Pre-Chorus) You think you can rock me, make me sway But I won't back down, I won't delay 'Cause your moves are slick, your lies are deep But I'm on to you, while you're asleep (Chorus) It's sabotage, you can't fool me I see your game, your strategy You think you're clever, think you're smart But I'm here to tell you, it's a sabotage, from the start (Verse 2) You sit back, think you're in control But I've got a secret, it's time to roll Your plan's a mirage, it'll never stand 'Cause I'm here to tell you, it's sabotage, you understand? (Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus) (Bridge) Our backs are against the wall, but we won't fall We see through your lies, your smoke, your thrall You think you can push us, make us bend But we're strong, we're united, we're your end (Chorus) It's sabotage, you can't control us We see your game, your duplicity You think you're slick, you think you're smooth But we're on to you, and we'll expose you soon (Outro) I can't stand it, I know you planned it But your game is done, it's over, you can't stand it It's sabotage, it's your own making We won't back down, we won't be forsaking It's sabotage, and it's your own fault Your plan's unraveled, you've been caught

rawdrivingrelentlessa high-octane rock track with distorted guitar power chordsfuzzed-out bass riff as the anchorand mike explosivedynamic live drumsshouted punk-inspired vocals cut throughamplified by aggressive turntable scratching and hip-hop phrasingand electrifying
