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CIVIL WAR I I COMBAT FIRST AID [ Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training (TCCC) | S12 Nashville 2018 ]
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
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70 views • October 02, 2020
THIS IS A CarryTrainer WHO HAVE 194K subscribers
GET READY - THIS IS A 3 HOUR AND 12 MINUTE VIDEO
CIVIL WAR I I IS HERE NOW. YOU COULD BE ATTACKED BY COMMUNISTS OF GEORGE SOROS AND THE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS LIKE THE JAMAICAN ANCHOR BABY KAMAL HARRIS AND BIDEN AT ANY TIME; DRIVING TO SCHOOL, WORK, DINNER, OR JUST ABOUT ANYWHERE; YOU COULD BE ATTACKED IN YOUR OWN HOME OR AT DINNER.
AFTER YOU ELIMINATE YOUR ATTACKERS - YOU MAY VERY WELL HAVE TO PERFORM FIRST AID. BE PREPARED PATRIOTS.
An introductory Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course from the S12 Premier Training Event in Nashville, TN. This is an outstanding first aid class with life saving training equally relevant to car wrecks, boating accidents and gunshot wounds.

Instruction is lead by former Green Berets Don Deyo and Joel Gupton of D-Dey Response Group. D-Dey Response Group instructors are the most experienced in the public safety industry with both Special Forces instructors and highly trained Paramedics.

TIME STAMPS:

0:39 - Introduction
2:13 - Bleeding Control
5:33 - Tourniquets
14:36 - CAT 6 and CAT 7 Tourniquets
18:26 - How to apply a CAT Tourniquet
24:07 - Tourniquet Demonstration
33:32 - Tourniquet Drills
52:03 - How Much Blood Can You Lose?
54:37 - MARCH
1:09:26 - Wound Packing for Junctional Bleeds
1:32:57 - Medical Supplies
1:43:09 - Improvised Tourniquets
//--DAY 2--//
1:47:59 - Final Bleeding Control Tips
1:52:56 - Air Ways
1:58:21 - Chest Seals
2:19:35 - Pork Butt Demonstration
2:32:11 - Live Fire Drills
2:49:40 - Care Under Fire
3:00:12 - Moving Casualties

Medical Supplies featured in this video are provided by North American Rescue.
https://www.narescue.com

RELATED VIDEOS:
S12 Nashville Overview Video: https://youtu.be/IPOgDU8nGmU
How to Shoot with one Hand: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUHu9H...
One Handed Reloads: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1F0Wj...
Keywords
trumpsocialistsbidenkamalasorosfirst aidcommunistsharrisgeorgecivil war i icombat first aid
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