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Silica Water - Silicade How to make it at home
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282 views • April 17, 2022
Video shows you how to make OSA ( orthosilicic acid) rich silica water. The procedure is demonstrated and materials needed are shown. The recipe results in water that is 110 to 120 ppm orthosilicic acid (OSA).
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Dennis N Crouse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjlmnHFMdt3tBbaKCEh2sA/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dennis N Crouse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBjlmnHFMdt3tBbaKCEh2sA/videos
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