Kikou Keisatsu Metal Jack (1992, SNES)
2 views • 1 day ago

Kikou Keisatsu Metal Jack (機甲警察メタルジャック) is a beat'em up with some platform elements developed and published by Atlus. It was only released in Japan. A US release under the titles "Metal Jack - Armored Police" was planned but got cancelled.

The game is based on the anime of the same name.

You can choose between three characters to play, Red Jack, Silver Jack, or Blue Jack. Red and Silver both have weapons they can find ammo for in levels (a gun and baton, respectively), and all three can do a multiple hit combo or a jumping attack. Like in Mega Man, enemies will respawn if you go back and forth, and will randomly drop health items or ammo (or nothing). At the end of a level, the Jack will merge with his vehicle to form a mecha and fight the boss of the stage.

snesbeatemupatlus
