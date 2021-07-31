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Death By Mask: Mask Wearing, Bacterial Pneumonia Infections, and The 1918 Flu
No Covid Coronavirus
No Covid Coronavirus
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11165 views • July 31, 2021
In 2008, Antony Fauci co-wrote a paper with two colleagues explaining that influenza was not the predominant cause of death during the 1918 flu pandemic. This video will show you what he wrote, and that the cause of a rise in infections among mask wearers today matches what Fauci claimed to be the real killer in 1918.

Are doctors witnessing the early signs of the next round of deaths due to infections? If so, these deaths won't be from Covid-19 / SARS-COV-2, but from people acting on the advice given by Fauci. Remember, wearing masks is a CDC 'guideline' and guidelines can be ignored, especially when what is meant to protect you can lead to infections that kill you.
Why hasn’t Fauci told us about the lethal risks associated with bacterial infections from wearing masks? I thought that the hippocratic oath was to do no harm.

Could mask-induced infections and deaths get labeled as SARS-COV-2 / Covid 19, or Covid 21, which will result in governments enforcing more lockdowns and trying to mandate vaccinations?

You have a choice, and you can preserve your health, and alter our collective future for the better, by saying no to wearing a mask. Pls share this information with others to help prevent their illness from bacterial infections, and to save lives this winter.

Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GGRLIPWu44C9
https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/198/7/962/2192118
https://www.globalresearch.ca/medical-doctor-warns-bacterial-pneumonias-rise-mask-wearing/5725848

Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Keywords
healthfreedomcensorshipnewsprotestdeathmaskfluvaccinenwopandemicdoctorfauci1918passportlockdowncoronaviruspcrcovidplandemicscamdemicwearingbacterialmrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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