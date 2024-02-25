Advance of a Russian Platoon from the 70th Regiment of the 42nd Motor Rifle Division - in Rabotino - part 2

Footage was published recently of the advance of a platoon from the 70th regiment of the 42nd Motor Rifle Division in Rabotino. The same division defended the area throughout the UKR 2023 Summer Offensive. The village has been half retaken by the Russian Army.
More footage from the same battle as PART 1, description above.
Interesting to note there appears to be little AFU artillery or even drones.
Video Credit: @RVvoenkor
