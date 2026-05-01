FARM BILL SHOWDOWN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2026 passes the House, but not before a dramatic floor battle over pesticide liability. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's amendment to strip chemical manufacturer immunity from the bill passed 280–142 after a chaotic voice vote appeared to be called incorrectly by the chair. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down what's in and out of the final House bill, including the addition of Thomas Massie's PRIME Act, which would allow small farmers to sell locally slaughtered meat directly to consumers without federal oversight.