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🇦🇲 #Armenia The hunt for politicians has begun in Armenia as well ⚠️☝️ Yerevan, citizens are trying to storm government buildings. While the security forces are coping with the onslaught
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191 views • May 26, 2022
🇦🇲 #Armenia The hunt for politicians has begun in Armenia as well ⚠️☝️
Yerevan, citizens are trying to storm government buildings. While the security forces are coping with the onslaught of civilians.
Yerevan, citizens are trying to storm government buildings. While the security forces are coping with the onslaught of civilians.
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