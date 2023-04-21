X22 REPORT Ep. 3050b - Fauci On Deck, Fear Sets In For [JB], The Patriots Are Dropping The Hammer

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3050b - April 20, 2023

Fauci On Deck, Fear Sets In For [JB], The Patriots Are Dropping The Hammer

The [DS] is scrambling now, the evidence that is pouring out is getting worse and worse. The patriots will push an impeachment, will the [DS] react and take him out using the 25th Amendment. The Fauci files were released and most likely this is just the start.

The patriots are now dropping the hammer on the [DS], all movies playing at the same time, the people are waking up in droves, nothing can stop this, nothing.

