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Launch of the "Onyx" High-Precision Missile by the "Bastion Coastal Missile System" from the Black Sea Coast at the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 040122
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170 views • April 01, 2022
Launch of the Onyx high-precision missile by the Bastion coastal missile system from the Black Sea coast at the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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