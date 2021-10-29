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韋恩來訪(上) 阿元曝台身世之秘辛 意外解答韋恩多年疑問?!
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https://spark.adobe.com/page/brFPlJY6xpbbb/

你是不是也跟韋恩一樣，從疫時代政策到賦稅制度充滿各式疑問?
阿元律師用累積多年的法律知識和國際視角，帶你重讀台灣歷史、解析南海爭議和了解疫時代的生存法則
韋恩來訪(下) 韋恩續問 阿元傳授撇步 提告並不難?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmUBH...

相關推薦
韋恩的地球日誌 Youtube頻道:
https://www.youtube.com/user/andy10101w
福爾摩沙自治政府 (PAFJ) 網站:
https://pafj.wordpress.com/

請大家多多 訂閱、分享、按讚，謝謝!!
1. 反毒針台灣守護者聯盟網站:
https://spark.adobe.com/page/brFPlJY6...
2. 副作用影片大合集 RUMBLE頻道:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1142513
3. 反毒針台灣守護者聯盟 Telegram電報頻道:
https://t.me/taiwanguardians
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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