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A GOOD REASON FOR VACCINE HESITANCY
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130 views • May 17, 2021
NOW THAT THE VAX IS BEING SUGGESTED FOR CHILDREN, THEY ARE NOW BECOMING THE VICTIMS OF THIS DEPOP SHOT! REPORTS ON LOCAL NEWSCASTS AND IN THE VAERS DATABASE ARE STARTING TO BE REVEALED!!!!
DO NOT DO THIS TO YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN!!!! WARN EVERYONE!!!!
DO NOT DO THIS TO YOUR PRECIOUS CHILDREN!!!! WARN EVERYONE!!!!
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