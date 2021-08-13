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Calls continue for Jan. 6 footage to be released
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70 views • August 13, 2021
Months after the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, many are calling for police bodycam footage to be released to the public. One America’s John Hines spoke with director of investigations at Judicial Watch, Chris Farrell.
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