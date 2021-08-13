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The Death of Justice | Michelle Malkin and Stefan Molyneux
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60 views • August 13, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3784/the-death-of-justice-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3784-the-death-of-justice-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
There is an ongoing crisis in America right now that the mainstream media has not covered: forensic junk science, a crime television show propagandized citizenry and unscrupulous prosecutors are putting innocent people at risk of unjust conviction. Former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw’s was convicted on 18 counts of sexual assault-related crimes against eight black women. Holtzclaw was ultimately sentenced was 263 years in prison, but what if he didn’t do it? Michelle Malkin joins Stefan Molyneux to update us on the unanswered questions, secret meetings, shocking inconsistencies and outright fabrications seen in the Holtzclaw case.
Michelle Malkin is a syndicated columnist, a senior editor at Conservative Review, the host of Michelle Malkin investigates on CRTV, and a New York Times best-selling author – writing six powerful books including her most recent: “Sold Out: How High-Tech Billionaires & Bipartisan Beltway Crapweasels Are Screwing America’s Best & Brightest Workers.”
Website: http://www.michellemalkin.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/michellemalkin
CRTV: http://www.crtv.com
Case Details and Updates: http://www.holtzclawtrial.com
Article: The Crisis in America’s Crime Labs
http://michellemalkin.com/2017/07/12/the-crisis-in-americas-crime-labs/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3784-the-death-of-justice-michelle-malkin-and-stefan-molyneux
There is an ongoing crisis in America right now that the mainstream media has not covered: forensic junk science, a crime television show propagandized citizenry and unscrupulous prosecutors are putting innocent people at risk of unjust conviction. Former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw’s was convicted on 18 counts of sexual assault-related crimes against eight black women. Holtzclaw was ultimately sentenced was 263 years in prison, but what if he didn’t do it? Michelle Malkin joins Stefan Molyneux to update us on the unanswered questions, secret meetings, shocking inconsistencies and outright fabrications seen in the Holtzclaw case.
Michelle Malkin is a syndicated columnist, a senior editor at Conservative Review, the host of Michelle Malkin investigates on CRTV, and a New York Times best-selling author – writing six powerful books including her most recent: “Sold Out: How High-Tech Billionaires & Bipartisan Beltway Crapweasels Are Screwing America’s Best & Brightest Workers.”
Website: http://www.michellemalkin.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/michellemalkin
CRTV: http://www.crtv.com
Case Details and Updates: http://www.holtzclawtrial.com
Article: The Crisis in America’s Crime Labs
http://michellemalkin.com/2017/07/12/the-crisis-in-americas-crime-labs/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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