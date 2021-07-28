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They Didn’t just Lie about this, they Lie about Everything (1969 Moon Landing Reels)[26.07.2021]
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64 views • July 28, 2021
Pulled this from DIRTH’s channel
DITRH - 72.9K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
1,097 views Jul 26, 2021
chuck middleton
5.47K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EO-oC5Oaqg8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
DITRH - 72.9K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
1,097 views Jul 26, 2021
chuck middleton
5.47K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EO-oC5Oaqg8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
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