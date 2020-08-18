GWP: Paul Glumaz, NW Chapter LaRouche Movement, The Untold Methods of How the British Control the World 8 15 20

Through control of the culture, the educational system, and the media, especially in areas of philosophy, social sciences, theology, psychology, and history, plausible categories coherent with sense perception are introduced to explain how things fit into categories. Since the real world cannot conform to categories, all such systems are by their very nature inherently false. Those who are tasked with creating such systems such as Aristotle, or Freud, or Kant, are useful deployments of those higher ups, who in deploying such, know that these categories do not represent reality, they are merely a trap to control perception.



Exploiting this trap is the essence of imperial rule. The second aspect in the empire is the system of lies based on targeting, with plausible lies, those who have adopted such categorical systems. Non-categorical thinking can be found in Plato, Nicholas of Cusa, Leibniz, and LaRouche. In Plato, the dialogue, or discussion looking for the contradictions in a proposition is the opposite of Aristotle. Non-categorical thinking is the eruption of insights that can not be put into categories. An example is the category in politics of left versus right, liberal vs. conservative, communism or socialism versus capitalism. Today all these categories are breaking down. That is what causes revolutions. Individuals start thinking outside the categories, and discover that everything they are being told is a lie.



It is seriously debatable whether I have the fortitude to watch any of this week's Democratic Party convention spectacle. Back in the early part of the Presidential campaign period it was clear that the favorite candidate of the media, and the insiders, was Kamala Harris. It looked like she was going to be the ONE. Then she was unmasked and crushed by Tulsi Gabbard, whom the Democratic Party did everything possible to keep out of further debates. Tulsi's well known overriding public concern in running for President was stopping nuclear war. It is very probable that Tulsi's attack on Kamala Harris was about stopping nuclear war. With Joe Biden running for both the Presidency and the 25th Amendment, there will be widespread concern and alarm, especially among Progressive Democrats who tend to be more aware of that danger.



Trump is showing a kind of flanking capability. He has intimated the possibility of pardoning Edward Snowden. This is a direct threat to the surveillance state. This also impacts the progressive voters. However, Russiagate has been replaced with the postal box stealing gate. The allegations are that Donald Trump is taking down postal boxes all over the country. That has been going on since Obama. Mail in balloting, especially in states which have never developed a system for mail-in balloting, is not a secure system for voting relative to showing up in person to a polling station, or mailing in an absentee ballot. This is now the key battleground of the election. As Stalin is quoted as having once said, "It's not the votes that count, is who counts the votes." Mail-in balloting for the whole nation insures a delayed and contested outcome, and then a challenge of the result leading ultimately to bringing in the U.S. military to determine the result. Sounds familiar?