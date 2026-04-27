Manifest Destiny Meets the Great Game (Michael Yon)

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What if this is an ancient war for the planet itself? Routes, resources and ideology are the real targets and right now food production is being deliberately choked. Major shipping choke points are being lined up for disruption and climate shifts are handing the perfect excuse for the shortages headed straight to your table. This is the Great Game as described by Michael Yon and David DuByne.
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