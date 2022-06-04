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ARIZONA HOUSE BUILDERS WANT ILLEGAL ALIEN BUYERS WITH ITIN#S NO SSN#S
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62 views • June 04, 2022
SUPPORT AND CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO US PATRIOT FREE PRESS, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTERS SUCH AS MYSELF.
WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA.
________________________________
EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO:
[email protected]
IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.
If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.
WE ARE LITERALLY ON THE FRONT LINES DEFENDING US AGAINST THE GLOBAL TYRANNY, DEPOPULATION AGENDA.
________________________________
EMAIL YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE, WRITE $$ PLEDGE AMOUNT TO:
[email protected]
IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MORE GROUNDBREAKING NEWS & ANALYSIS COUNTERING THE GLOBALIST INSURGENCY.
If you can't make a $$ contribution at this time, you can still email me to be on subscriber mailing list for events, networking and consultations.
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